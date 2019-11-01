Sunzu, Sinkala back

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO caretaker coach Aggrey Chiyangi has recalled 2012 Africa Cup winning players Stoppila Sunzu and Nathan Sinkala for this month’s Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier games against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

But veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who was equally part of the 2012 Africa Cup winning team, has been left out together with TP Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo, who has captained the team at times.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/