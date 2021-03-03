Sunzu, Sinkala back?

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

PERHAPS it is true, experience is the best teacher.

Not wanting to make the same mistakes of experimenting with inexperienced players in crucial matches, Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević has reportedly fallen back on some stars he had previously overlooked.

Fans will certainly be pleased to hear that Stoppila Sunzu and Nathan Sinkala, whom the Serbian previously discarded, are in line for a recall during the make or break Africa Cup qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe this month.

Sports Mail understands that Micho was not satisfied with the performance of his defence at the just ended African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon, where Zambia was knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing 3-1 to Morocco, and he has decided to add some steel in Sunzu and CLICK TO READ MORE