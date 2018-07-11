Sunzu signs with Metz FC

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

CHIPOLOPOLO defender Stopilla Sunzu has joined French League Two side Metz FC on a two-year deal.Sunzu, whose best performance in a Zambia shirt was perhaps at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea which the Chipolopolo won, was on loan at Russian top-flight side Arsenal Tula from French Ligue One side Lille.

According to getfootballnewsfrance.com, the deal is believed to be around 800,000 euros.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/