Sunzu family in fear

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S soccer icon Stopilla Sunzu’s father, Felix, is living in fear following a raid on his Chililabombwe residence by immigration and investigative officers in the wee hours of Monday.

Mr Sunzu wants to know what investigative officers want from him after they failed to state what exactly they were looking for at his home around 02:00 hours when he was fast asleep.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Sunzu explained that investigative officers raided his home around 02:00 hours and demanded for immigration documents.

“They came the other day around 02:00 hours. When we asked them, they said they wanted immigration papers, then later told us to follow them to the police station,” he narrated.

Mr Sunzu said officers at the police station were surprised upon seeing him alongside his dependants and wondered what they had done.

According to him, the officers’ story later changed that his house was always crowded and they suspected that it could be a den of drug abuse.

"I wondered where those suspicions were coming from because I am a law-abiding citizen and