‘Sunday collection not source of financial breakthrough’

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

CHURCHES should not sit back and wait for Sunday collections for their financial breakthrough, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said.

Reverend Sumaili says it is the desire of Government to have churches which are self-sustaining through initiatives such as fundraising ventures.

She said this during a fundraising prayer breakfast for Kabwata Presbyterian Church on Saturday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE