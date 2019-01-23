Sumaili talks good governance

Continues from last week…

TEMWA GONDWE, Lusaka

IN THE second in the series of this column, we continue looking at the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. In the previous article, the minister in charge, Godfrida Sumaili explained that the ministry was established to promote national values and principles as contained in Article 8 of the Constitution. These values are anchored on morality and ethics; patriotism and national unity; democracy and constitutionalism. The rest of the values are human dignity, equity, social justice, equality and non-discrimination; good governance and integrity; and sustainable development.

Further, the ministry is expected to help Government actualise the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation as enshrined in the preamble of the republican Constitution.

These are some of the things that President Edgar Lungu had in mind when he created the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs in 2016.