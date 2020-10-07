Sumaili casts lime light away from Lungu, HH

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu and United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema should not be the centre of reconciliation during the national day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says every citizen has the responsibility to reconcile with others during the event.

Rev Sumaili was answering Kabompo MP Ambrose Lufuma (UPND) on the effort the ministry is making to reconcile head of State and Mr Hichilema.

This was after she presented a ministerial statement yesterday on the hosting of CLICK TO READ MORE