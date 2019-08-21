Such mess in this era!

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

THE Under-20 women national team’s failure to travel for the African Games due to an administrative blip at Football House is very unfortunate.

In this day and age, visa and flight challenges should never be the reason anyone should fail to travel to any destination. There are travel agencies at every corner and these guys are so good that they can fly you to the moon.

Seriously though, the failure to secure visas and flights for the girls is bad for two main reasons. One, it demotivates the teenagers and may kill their spirit as they set out on this football journey.

Two, it dents the image of Zambian football.

There has been debate as to who is responsible for this monumental failure.