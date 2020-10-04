Succession disputes worry Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said he is deeply concerned with the increasing succession disputes in chiefdoms.

The President said this through Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone, who represented him during the funeral of Chief Mwenichifungwe of the Fungwe people of Mafinga district. The chief was put to rest on Friday at 22:00 hours.

The President said the disputes impact negatively on the development of the country as resources are

spent on resolving conflicts rather than on developmental matters.

He said disputes have led to divisions among royal family members and subjects alike.

"It is, therefore, Government's earnest appeal to the royal family and all the relevant traditional institutions to use a bona fide family tree. Further, you are urged to exercise wisdom in the selection of a successor to the Mwenichifungwe throne," President Lungu said.