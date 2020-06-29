Substitute suspected killer appears in court

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE new suspect in the alleged murder of Copperbelt University (CBU) lecturer Maximillian Mainza has appeared for mention in the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court.

The initial suspect in Dr Mainza’s brutal killing, Chiluba Mwale, was discharged recently via a nolle prosequi, after which a new suspect was arrested and charged for the same offence.

When the matter came up for mention before Magistrate Malota Phiri on Friday, Martin Lundalunga was informed that instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are not yet ready.

This is because the offence he is facing (murder) is only tried in the CLICK TO READ MORE