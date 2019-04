ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and Zesco Limited have been urged to give a status update on the progress made in conducting and finalising the cost of service study.

In 2015, Zesco Limited applied for an average of 187 percent increase for all consumer categories except for the mines, which continue to purchase at preferential rates through power purchase agreements. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/