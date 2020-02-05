Stuttering Zesco go again

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE flip side of Zesco United’s elimination from the CAF Champions League is that they can now solely focus on defending the Super Division title, which, if successful, will give them another go at continental glory.

But fans will be hoping that it is a different Zesco that turns up today at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in the Super Division rescheduled Week 19 match against Nakambala Leopards and not the one seen in recent weeks.