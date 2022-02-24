Students to benefit from Faith’s loot

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE K65.3 million and US$57,000 recovered from journalist Faith Musonda will be used to sponsor over 2,000 students who were left out of the bursary scheme at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

This has excited UNZA management because the increased number of sponsored students will benefit vulnerable learners.

The money was handed over to Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima by Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane yesterday.

“I want to warn perpetrators of white-collar crimes that the law will catch up with them. The Treasury has officially received the money, not just ceremoniously but in reality, and the money will be used for a prudent cause,” Dr Musokotwane said.

The minister said Government has resolved to invest public funds in areas that benefit Zambians and it will not tolerate diverting funds for selfish gains.

Dr Musokotwane said all funds that will be recovered will be channelled to education, health and CLICK TO READ MORE