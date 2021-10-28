Student requests for default judgment

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) student who sued the State seeking compensation for injuries suffered after she fell from a hostel window during a campus riot in 2018 has asked the court to enter a default judgment in her favour.

Through her lawyer, Everet Chongo, she has implored the Lusaka High Court to enter an interlocutory ruling in default of appearance and defence by the State. A default judgment is a ruling by a judge in favour of a plaintiff in the event that the defendant fails to show up in court. Ms Chongo submits that from the time she sued the State on July 16 this year, and served it with originating process, the defendant has neither appeared nor made a defence in the matter. This is in a case Ms Chongo sued the State seeking compensation for injuries she sustained when she jumped from a hostel window during the 2018 UNZA riots. On October 4, 2018, students at the UNZA Great East Road campus protested over delayed payment of meal allowances, during which police officers were deployed to calm the situation. Police later fired tear smoke in the students' hostels, an incident which led to the death of Vespers Shimunzhila, while others like Ms Chongo, who was at