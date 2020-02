CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A FORMER University of Zambia (UNZA) student wants the Lusaka High Court to direct the institution’s council to immediately rectify student course records and confer a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Adult Education degree on him.

Kabungo Mumbi says the university should confer that degree on him because he met all the requirements to have it.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/