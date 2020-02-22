Stuck at Kacholola, bridge erection on

MACKSON WASAMUNU, Nyimba

A DRIVE from Lusaka to Lundazi takes Mike Tembo, 54, a driver at Alibu Transport two days to deliver truckloads of maize.

This time, the situation is different because Mr Tembo has already spent six days on the road and he does not know how many days it will take him to drive to Lundazi because he is stranded at Kacholola where the Great East Road was damaged.

Just like other truck and tanker drivers, Mr Tembo has been marooned following the road that is being worked on with the hope of it being open to motorists today.

A resident of Lusaka’s Kanyama Township, Mr Tembo left home on Saturday evening and arrived at Kacholola on Sunday morning around 11:00 hours only to be advised that big vehicles would not be allowed to cross the damaged section until the road is worked on.

"This is the first time that I have been delayed on the road in my 23 years as a truck driver," he says.