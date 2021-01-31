Struggle continues for Pensioners

BENEDICT TEMBO, Independence Stadium

Choma

EAGLES 1 NAPSA 1

NAPSA Stars’ struggles in getting a third win in the Super Division persisted yesterday after only picking up a point against hosts Green Eagles.

The Confederation Cup envoys took the lead in the 25th minute through Jacob Ngulube after benefitting from a Gift Zulu rebound which had hit the post. This was a minute after Eagles striker Shadreck Mulungwe denied his team the lead after missing a penalty when referee Roderick Nkole adjudged Zulu to have handled in the box.

Mulungwe, Eagles’ chief target man, stepped forward but shockingly shot wide with goalkeeper Shaaban Ouma Odhoji beaten.

NAPSA stepped up the game with Ngulube terrorising Boston Muchindu on the right flank but Doisy Soko and Jimmy Mukeya were not equal to the task as they failed to convert the many crosses that came their way.

It was the same story for Eagles, whose top-men Mulungwe and Hosea Silwamba ran out of ideas when all they needed was to put the ball behind the net.

Silwamba, now playing as a shadow striker lately, atoned for his blushes when he converted 12 minutes to full-time when the CLICK TO READ MORE