Strong Prison guard cheers ZCS boss

STEPHEN PHIRI, MULWANDA LUPIYA, Lusaka, Ndola

ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) Deputy Commissioner General Bwalya Kuyomba has saluted MTN Super League side Prison Leopards for a strong finish in the 2021/2022 season. On Sunday, Prison thumped third-placed Green Eagles 3-1 in a Week 33 match at President's Stadium in Kabwe to occupy the ninth position on the log with 45 points, at par with rivals Kabwe Warriors, who have a better goal aggregate. Prison have managed 11 wins, 12 draws and 10 losses in 33 matches while champions Red Arrows have 67 points, seven better than second-placed Zesco United while Eagles have 56. Kuyomba said in an interview that the command is impressed that Prison are able to compete with the top sides in the big league. "We are happy that we have maintained our Super League status. At the start of the season, we had a target of finishing in the top four," he said. Kuyomba said when Prison were going through a rough patch, the command had considered dismissing coach Albert Kachinga but later realised that they had made a mistake by sending most of the players for military training. "Three quarters of the players had gone for military training and we were left with few players. We were not comfortable with the performance of the team and we wanted to fire the coach [Kachinga] and when the players eventually came back, we started winning," he said. In the last five matches, Prison drew 1-1 with Kansanshi Dynamos at home, beat Nkana 2-0 in Kitwe, edged Green Buffaloes 2-0 in Kabwe, won 2-1 at Konkola Blades and overcame Eagles in