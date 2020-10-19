Strive for perfection

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

POLITICAL players should continue to dialogue on contentious issues affecting the nation because no democracy is perfect, United States (US) embassy in Zambia Charge d’Affaires David Young has said.

In an interview, Mr Young said it is for this reason that countries which belong to the family of democracy hold each other accountable.

He also said there is no perfect election in any democracy anywhere in the world but people should continue to strive for it.

“We believe in candid dialogue. If you are brothers and sisters, you will speak to each other not in the manner you will speak to the enemy.

“So, we are in the family of democracy. We hold each other to high standards [of democracy] and you as Zambians, you need to hold us Americans to higher standards,” he said.

Mr Young said in democratic elections, the US wants to see free, fair, credible and