Striker Jimmy extends Warriors stay

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE the uncertainty posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus, Super Division side Kabwe Warriors have acted swiftly by extending the stay of talisman Jimmy Ndhlovu at the Zambia Railways-sponsored side by another year.

With his contract set to expire next week, the club has tied the former Red Arrows, Power Dynamos Nkana, Kitwe United and Zesco United striker to another year following his impressive display so far this season.

Ndhlovu has scored 10 goals this season, five behind top scorer Cameroonian striker Baba Basile of Lusaka Dynamos. He is the only Zambian chasing the golden boot, with the other being Red Arrows veteran striker James Chamanga, who has