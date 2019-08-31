Striker Daka relishes van Dijk tussle

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

HAVING been crowned not only as the best player in Europe last season but also as the best defender, some players would have balked at the prospect of facing Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, but not striker Patson Daka.

Having learned that his Austrian side RB Salzburg will face the reigning European club champions in the UEFA Champions League Group E alongside Italian outfit Napoli and Belgian club Genk, Daka says he is looking forward to tussling with Van Dijk on the pitch.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/