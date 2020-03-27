Street beggars eviction starts today

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will today start a countrywide exercise to remove beggars, who include children, from streets because they are a conduit for the spread of coronavirus.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services Kampamba Mulenga said some blind and disabled people on the street will be taken back to their homes while others will be put in centres to be identified by Government.

Ms Mulenga said this yesterday during a joint press briefing with Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela, as well as Minister of Sport and