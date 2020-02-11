STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP, KEY TO SUSTAINABLE GROWTH IN INSURANCE

INSURANCE PLATFORM With WEBSTER TWAAMBO

Achieving sustainable growth is the hard to achieve desire of every organization. This is particularly important to insurance firms whose collective contribution to Zambia’s GDP is still less than three percent. Therefore, strategic leadership becomes a key catalyst to realising sustainable growth.

Given the rapid change in insurance driven by several factors such as climate change, economic challenges and rapid technological changes, strategic leadership plays a pivotal role in ensuring the industry achieves sustainable growth. As renowned leadership guru John Maxwell asserts, “Everything rises and fall on leadership”.

While strategic leadership should inevitably start from the top, it should not only be reserved for those at the top, it is about discovery and the ability to positively influence a group towards achieving a corporate objective.

Strategic leadership has many definitions. One scholar refers to strategic leadership as a manager's potential to express a strategic vision, or part of it, for the organization, and to motivate and persuade others to acquire that vision. It can also be defined as a deliberative disciplined effort of providing long term direction that takes account of environmental factors and motivating others to execute that direction. Simply put, a strategic leader provides strategic direction, communicates and