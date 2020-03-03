Strangler condemned to death

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman of Ndola who strangled her mother after returning home from a drinking spree has been condemned to death by hanging.

Ndola High Court Judge Yvonne Chembe, who found Hildah Zulu guilty of murder, said the murderer intended to cause the death or grievous harm to her mother, Rachael Kapambwe.

“I am, therefore, persuaded that the prosecution established malice aforethought in this case, and I find that the accused murdered the deceased with malice aforethought CLICK TO READ MORE