Strange Zambia still doesn’t have footprint on the cashew international market

Dear editor,

I FIRST heard about cashew nuts in 1977 or 1978 when I was still in junior secondary school.

Thereafter, I have noticed that every year, there is a launch of some sort on the planting of cashew nuts (all in one province).

Strange we still do not have even a minute footprint on the cashew international market.

This is a good cash crop and we are missing on that money.

The price per kg is just what a farmer or a nation needs to invest in.

DURBAN KAMBAKI

Lusaka