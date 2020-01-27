Dear editor,
I FIRST heard about cashew nuts in 1977 or 1978 when I was still in junior secondary school.
Thereafter, I have noticed that every year, there is a launch of some sort on the planting of cashew nuts (all in one province).
Strange we still do not have even a minute footprint on the cashew international market.
This is a good cash crop and we are missing on that money.
The price per kg is just what a farmer or a nation needs to invest in.
DURBAN KAMBAKI
Lusaka
Strange Zambia still doesn’t have footprint on the cashew international market
Dear editor,