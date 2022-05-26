Strange bedroom violence against men

GENDER FOCUS with EMELDA MWITWA

ONE man has died, another is nursing injuries sustained from a domestic brawl – both victims of domestic violence occasioned by their wives.

Both men were attacked on their private parts by their wives, a few days apart; one in Lusaka and the other one in Nangoma. Sadly, one of them, a 21-year-old man of Nangoma, lost his life after his wife pulled and squeezed his private parts, allegedly in self-defence during a fight.

One Chrispine Kandela had just returned home from a night’s booze-up when he picked a fight with his wife at about 01:00hrs.

This happened while the victim was beating his wife, Annie Mweemba, aged 19, in front of his mother, who attempted in vain to stop the fight.

According to police, Mweemba turned her rage on her husband’s genitals in ‘self-defence’.

The man screamed in pain, collapsed and became unconscious. He never woke up until he was pronounced dead at Miyovwe Clinic where he was rushed.

Police called the woman’s brutal attack of the man’s private parts an act of self-defence, but CLICK TO READ MORE