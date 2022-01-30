Storm won’t alter food security – Mtolo

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will continue being food-secure despite the ravaging storms that have washed away some crop fields, Minister of Agriculture Reuben Mtolo has assured. He said in an interview that the country has enough food to meet the requirements in the event of the current farming season being adversely affected by floods. A tropical storm, named Ana, has devastated vast areas of Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi, triggering projections of significantly reduced crop production. Mr Mtolo said Government has been on alert over the tropical storm and is not overly concerned about availability of food. “We are food-secure as a country. We have enough stocks in our reserve to last us this season. People should not panic. Yes, we may not have control over the tropical storm, but we are on high alert,” Mr Mtolo said. Meanwhile, Mr Mtolo said a group of South African farmers wish to invest in Zambia’s agriculture and value addition. Mr Mtolo said South Africa is a major investor and key market for Zambian agribusiness.

He said Zambia is also aware of the importance of the Democratic Republic of Congo as a market for the country’s agricultural products.

Mr Mtolo said there is need to capture informal trade and make DRC and other neighbouring countries Zambia’s largest market for agricultural products. “We are excited about the growing opportunities that are CLICK TO READ MORE