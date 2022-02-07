Storm Ana: Disaster on back of poor drainage

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

IT’S a Monday morning after a COVID-19-induced prolonged school holiday, but children cannot go to school in parts of Garden Park and Kanyama.

Heavy rains triggered by tropical storm Ana have left the townships inundated with pools of water, and for three days, children cannot wade through the floods to go to school. These are not the only areas in Lusaka where Ana has wreaked havoc, as residents of Chinika, Bauleni, Mtendere East and Chawama have similar stories to tell. A downpour that started on Saturday, January 29, 2022, and continued until the following day, left roads impassable due to lack of proper drainages in the capital, Lusaka. On the fourth day when the water started subsiding, children in Kanyama had to wade through the mud to go to school. A check in some of the flood-prone areas of Bauleni, Mtendere East, Kanyama and Garden House areas points to lack of a drainage system as the reason for perennial floods. Ireen Mbewe of Bauleni shares that when storm Ana brought down heavy rains overnight, floods started rushing into people’s homes, destroying household goods. Ms Mbewe recalls how roads were also flooded, affecting people’s mobility, and consequently livelihoods and school attendance. “The water came quickly, filling one yard after another. With the poor drainage system, the area was flooded by Sunday (January 30, 2022) morning,” said Ms Mbewe as she stood in the doorway of Kazonda area of Bauleni. “Some children couldn’t go to school. Others had to walk in dirty water to get to school. Adults were also wading in muddy water to get to the tarred road and conduct their businesses,” she said. Ms Mbewe recalls that when the rains stopped on Sunday, the level of floods in this part of Lusaka had risen above knee-level. She called on Government to create a drainage system in the area to stop recurrent floods during the rainy season. The situation was worse in Bauleni’s Matika area and a village in State Lodge area where over 520 households flooded while others had their roofs blown away. Residents complained of loss of household property, including books for school-going children and foodstuffs. According to the Lusaka Province Disaster Management Unit, about 528 households were affected in Matika. “For those that had their houses collapse and their roofs blown off completely, we gave tents and provided blankets and food [mealie meal],” provincial coordinator Newton Malaya said. Grace Banda of Garden Park, formerly known as Chinika, also laments about flooding in her community, although her area was not as badly affected as Matika and State Lodge areas. “When it rained on Saturday through to Sunday, the whole place was flooded such that even wearing boots was pointless as the water was standing over the knees,” Ms Banda said. The mother of two said for three days, her daughter had to put her health at risk to attend school. “My daughter is just from school. What she does is to remove the shoes when passing through the water. She puts them on after passing through the floodwater,” Ms Banda said. However, she notes with dismay that some children in Chinika have a tendency of swimming in the dirty pools of water, putting themselves at risk of waterborne diseases. Ms Banda, who has lived in the area for two years now, says flooding is a perennial problem during the rainy season.

She lives in a two-room house, but shares a toilet with two other families. Accessing the communal ablution becomes a challenge for Ms Banda and her children where the surrounding area gets flooded. She shares that during the rainy season, the community is usually water-logged, therefore pools of water caused by storm Ana were CLICK TO READ MORE