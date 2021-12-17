Stopilla Sunzu speaks out

DIANA CHIPEPO,Lusaka

FOUR days after immigration and other security officers raided his father’s house in Chililabombwe in the wee hours of Monday, China-based footballer Stopilla Sunzu says the events have broken his family. Mr Sunzu is also wondering why he is the only Zambia national soccer team player being singled out for having parents of Congolese heritage when the country has from time immemorial fielded many such players. “What has further disturbed me and the family is that the officers picked my father, who has not enjoyed good health since we lost our mother three months ago,” he said in a statement yesterday. Security officers raided the house of the footballer’s father around 02:00 hours demanding immigration documents. But Sunzu says his family is perturbed that the issue of his father’s nationality should arise today more than 30 years since he CLICK TO READ MORE