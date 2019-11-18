Stop working in isolation, demands Lungu

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Katete

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu wants a stop to the tendency by some Patriotic Front (PF) and government officials of working in isolation because doing so deprives Zambians of access to information on government policy direction.

President Lungu is concerned that some citizens do not have access to information on what Government is doing to improve their lives because those with the data are not disseminating it in a coordinated manner.