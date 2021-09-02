Stop the social media onslaught

GENDER FOCUS With EMELDA MWITWA

THE game of politics is not for the faint-hearted, especially in this era when the citizens of Zambia can freely express themselves on social media.Apparently, the freedom of expression on social media, though good, is sometimes ridden by cyberbullying of individuals who happen to share divergent views. Sexualised attacks on women through videos and unwarranted male backlash on mere account of a woman sharing conflicting views to theirs leaves much to be desired.

Honestly, I have been wondering how disagreeing with the views of others on a national matter could make someone a prostitute or mentally deranged person. I know for sure that even men, elderly people for that matter, have long been targeted and bullied on social media on account of their political and tribal inclination. This has been going on for years, and, sadly, some of the people that have been unleashing barrages of insults and demeaning statements on elderly people and women are the youth. The past weeks Facebook has been awash with flashback insults of yesteryears that some of our compatriots, including young people, had been showering on political opponents. After a turn of tables in politics, and something happened, that in the past had seemed like an impossible occurrence, those messages came back to haunt the insulters. There has been deafening silence from most, if not all of the insulters when thousands of people began to ask that, “How could you say such things about fellow human beings?” I never saw most of those messages when they were just posted, maybe I was not very active on social media then, but when they were flashed back, I could not believe how this good platform of interaction has been abused to sow seeds of hatred and discord in our country. Unfortunately, even now, many other Zambians have joined the bandwagon of trading insults on social media as opposed to debating and disagreeing without using foul language.

There is nothing wrong with people standing on opposing sides of debate in a democratic state such as ours, but there is everything wrong with bullying and labelling of people with divergent views simply because they disagree with you or are female. Only a few days ago, I came across a thread of insults against a girl I will not name who our male counterparts went on rampage calling a prostitute for simply expressing an opinion which was different from theirs. My fear was that this is an adolescent who perhaps could not withstand the affronts and could overreact like many other young victims of cyberbullying have. But the men that were in the forefront of insulting this young woman cared less. Usually, that’s the treatment that most women get on social media for disagreeing with the know-it-all kind of people, even when they have not gotten their facts correct. Some social media platforms are so hostile to the female gender that sometimes they just have to opt out of a debate because they can’t stand the foul language anymore. In certain instances, I am quite saddened to see adolescents falling in the trap of making innuendos and trading insults on social media instead of engaging in constructive dialogue. These are our future leaders we ought to groom to respect elders and treat whoever is old enough to be their parent as their mother or father, and someone’s sister or brother as their own sibling. This is what we were being taught when we were growing up, but from the look of things, we are not doing a good job in terms of teaching adolescents to love and respect other people, because they see us peddling hate speech on social media. It is also from the grown-ups that young people are learning to bully women on social media because that is the common treatment of outspoken females, especially in the political arena. This could be the reason why a lot of women are scared of joining politics because of the manner in which their colleagues are barraged with unfair criticism, sometimes by fellow women. Well, I look forward to a time when we will all learn to embrace web-based platforms as useful tools for social interaction, sharing of ideas and even providing checks and balances to our leaders without causing somebody to lose face. Ideally, social media is a good platform for business, dissemination of news and political mobilisation, among other uses. And with the coming of the COVID-19 pandemic, workshops and international conferences are being held on social media platforms. The Church has also embraced the new media to share the gospel. It is only a few rotten nuts that want to paint it black by using it to attack the dignity of other people. Anyway, any good thing will always be abused, this is why we have laws to guard against the abuse of cyberspace. Perhaps, we need to encourage people that are being maligned on social media platforms to seek redress in the courts of law to end the impunity with which haters are vilifying fellow citizens.

