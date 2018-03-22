Stop telling lies, Speaker tells Kambwili

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini yesterday reprimanded Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili for presenting false information accusing Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo of being corrupt.

Dr Matibini also directed Mr Kambwili to apologise for breaching the parliamentary privilege of freedom of speech, which requires Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure information presented to the House is factual.

He said this when he ruled in a case Mr Kambwili alleged through a point of order on September 19, 2017, that Mr Kampyongo, while serving as Minister of Local Government in 2015, corruptly received three motor vehicles from the owner of Grandview International, who was allegedly given a contract to supply 42 fire tenders.