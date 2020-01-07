Stop sharing transport with animals – Liomba

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

SOUTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba says people in the region should be helped to change their mind-set because they have refused to stop travelling in same vehicles with animals.

Mr Liomba said despite being sensitised on the dangers of travelling on the same carriages with animals, especially livestock farmers, the trend has continued.

He said this during the Ministry of Transport and Communications dissemination of the 2019-2028 national transport policy CLICK TO READ MORE