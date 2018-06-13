Stop punch for punch

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lukulu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called on the United Party for National Development (UPND) to take stock of whoever is perpetrating violence in their party for harmony to prevail.The head of State said the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) is constantly talking about violence and urged the country’s main opposition party to do the same as no Zambian wants to vote for a violent party.

He said undesirable political statements such as "punch for punch" and "panga for panga" should be discouraged by all political leaders.