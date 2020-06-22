‘Stop politicising road rehabs’

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Eugene Mapuwo has asked residents to stop politicising the ongoing road rehabilitation works in the district.

Mr Mapuwo says the project is routine and it has been going on for the past four years.

He adds that every week, equipment is deployed in various wards to undertake works.

Mr Mapuwo regrets that some people have politicised the periodic rehabilitation project, which is intended to improve the road network in the tourist city