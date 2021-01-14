Stop PhD syndrome – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has advised local business houses against pulling each other down, but work together to improve people’s lives and contribute to national economic growth.

The President is also disappointed that local products and businesses are always looked down on.

He was speaking at State House yesterday when he met officials from MultiChoice Group Holdings.

“I want to believe that we have done very well, let’s pat ourselves on the back. If there is no one to dance to our songs and music, we dance ourselves and tell the story ourselves.

"What we see predominantly in the industry and beyond is the pull him down syndrome with statements such as 'this can't be, this is local, it can't be better