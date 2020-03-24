CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka
THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) will impose sanctions on traders overpricing sanitary products in view of the coronavirus.
Currently, a 100 millilitres bottle of hand sanitisers is costing K15 from K5, while a box of face masks has increased to K500 from K80.
Public relations officer Rainford Mutabi said CCPC will come down heavily on culprits exploiting consumers CLICK TO READ MORE
Stop overpricing sanitary products, CCPC warns traders
CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka