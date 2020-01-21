Stop misleading Bill 10 claims

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda has challenged those claiming that many stakeholders have rejected Bill 10 to state when they conducted a census to determine people against the proposed laws.

And Mr Lubinda has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to stop misleading the public on the contents of Bill 10.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, the minister said no one has the right to speak for others on issues surrounding the Bill CLICK TO READ MORE