Stop matrimonial sexual abuse

WE FIND it appalling that a Kabwe husband allegedly forcefully used a bottle to sexually abuse his wife for no apparent reason.

What kind of abuse can that be at the hands of not a stranger, but one’s own spouse she lives with in the same house as husband and wife.

We have heard of cases in which jilted wives meted such kind of abuse against fellow women they suspected to have affairs with their husbands, and not this kind of cruelty in Kabwe.

One would have thought that women were only endangered when exposed to unsafe territories outside the safety of their homes, yet this case in Kabwe proves that wives may be vulnerable anywhere.

As if that was not traumatising enough, the assailant husband allegedly went a step further to force himself and have sex with the wife without her consent.

This is a case involving a 27-year-old wife who was allegedly sexually brutalised between Thursday night and Friday morning allegedly by her 31-year-old husband, whom the police have detained.

The young wife narrated the ordeal to officers investigating her case that she fell prey to the abuse within the confines of their matrimonial house. This makes sad reading.

As expected, it was beer at play because we hear the assailant had just returned home from drinking on that night and allegedly pounced on the defenceless wife for merely sleeping in the sitting room.

Men, let alone husbands, should learn to respect their wives and treat them with the dignity they deserve.

If anything, husbands have a responsibility to protect their wives from any form of harm, and not turning themselves into abusers of their spouses.

We say so because the kind of sexual abuse reported in Kabwe can only be expected to be committed by strangers, and certainly not a husband.

This is a clear case of bizarre behaviour that should not be tolerated but be tackled with the full measure of seriousness it deserves.

If the man could be that ruthless before forcefully having sex with her, then he is capable of doing more horrible things.

Worse still, the man is said to have beaten her up using fists and kicks, which worsened the sexual abuse on her.

This could be just one of the many strange cases happening in homes, the reason why the Kabwe victim deserves commendation and support for reporting the matter to police.

For how long will women be victims of inhuman treatment at the hands of irresponsible men? If it is not the girl-children being abused, it is their mothers falling prey to abuse.

Zambia, like many other countries, has made milestone strides in preaching against all forms of gender-based violence (GBV), yet there are still some men frustrating such efforts.

We encourage wives quietly suffering abuse in homes to come out in the open, because only then will such cases be addressed and comfort restored in matrimonial homes.

Courts have been addressing abuses of girls by male perpetrators, but more could be done if wives stopped shielding abusive husbands from facing the law.

While many GBV cases reported and recorded by police involve girls, sexual abuse in matrimonial homes could reach alarming proportions if left unchecked.