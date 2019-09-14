Stop load-shedding hospitals, directs Lungu

JACK ZIMBA, Parliament

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu mentioned climate change 56 times in his state of the nation address to the National Assembly yesterday, underscoring the impact which the natural phenomenon has had on various sectors of the economy, such as energy and agriculture.

The President also used his address to sympathise with millions of citizens directly affected by the current power crisis, and directed the Ministry of Energy to stop load shedding hospitals, health centres and water supply installations.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/