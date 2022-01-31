Stop Karavinas terror

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

LOCAL authorities should stop giving licences to traditional healers and witch-hunters because they are contributing to a high number of extra-judicial murders,Government has advised.Various districts in Southern Province, especially in rural parts, have for years been under the yoke of Karavinas, who are hired by families to kill their relatives suspected of being wizards or witches.The cases have been reported in Maamba, Monze, Zimba,Pemba and Kazungula districts.Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says investigations have revealed that the killings are on the rise because of connivance and assistance from communities, family members and the traditional leadership. Mr Mwiimbu was responding to Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, who regretted the increase in extrajudicial killings in the region

where people suspected to be involved in witchcraft or individuals associated with land boundary squabbles are killed.This was when Mr Mwiimbu called on Mr Mweetwa on Saturday.“We have also noted that these killings that are taking place in the villages have been abetted by our colleagues in the councils who have been giving permits to these witchfinders who are given authority to undertake witch-finding activities in rural areas,” Mr

Mwiimbu said.He requested Mr Mweetwa as head of all departments in CLICK TO READ MORE