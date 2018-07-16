Stop it or else

STEVEN MVULA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned of stern action against perpetrators of violence ahead of mayoral and council chairperson elections on July 26.Mr Kanganja’s warning comes in the wake of violence over the weekend allegedly perpetrated by Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.

“It is unfortunate that we have recorded these pockets of violence. We do not expect this because their leaders have been discouraging violence,” Mr Kanganja said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/