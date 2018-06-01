Stop infighting nonsense, PF members told

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Siavonga

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged Patriotic Front (PF) members in Siavonga to concentrate on building the party instead of fighting one another.The President said he expects PF members in all districts in Southern Province to be united and grow the party.

He said this yesterday when he addressed ruling party members and district officials.

"This nonsense of infighting should stop. Support others and they will in turn support you when your time to be adopted comes," he said.