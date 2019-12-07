Stop hoarding maize, Lungu tells speculators

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SOME stakeholders are hoarding maize with the hope of raising its price early next year, a situation which is causing an artificial shortage of the commodity and fuelling mealie-meal prices, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President is aware that there are players in the market who are hoarding maize with the hope of raising prices around January and February next year when they anticipate a shortage of the commodity.

President Lungu said this yesterday when he commissioned a US$20 million maize milling plant by African Milling Company CLICK TO READ MORE