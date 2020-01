STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ACTING Inspector-General of Police Eugene Sibote says people circulating videos on social media alleging ritual killings will be prosecuted.

Some people have been circulating videos on social media platforms depicting alleged ritual murders and urging the public to kill the suspects.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/