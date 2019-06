MIKE MUGALA

THE Road Development Agency (RDA) has warned industries along Mungwi Road to stop discharging effluent into the drainage system as doing so damages the road.

RDA director for communications and corporate affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu says it is wrong for industries to discharge effluent into the drainange system because it reduces the lifespan of the road. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/