‘Stop cutting trees’

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

A TRADITIONAL leader has urged the public to stop the cutting down of trees to mitigate the effects of climate change, which is affecting agriculture and the energy sectors.

Chief Nyampande of Petauke said most communities have been cutting down trees to produce charcoal for sale, resulting in negative effects on the ecosystem.

Climate change is a significant development challenge globally and locally, with the current extremes and challenges of climate variability often manifested as floods and