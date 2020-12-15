Stop cross-border maize trade

PRISCILLA MWILA, Isoka

CHIEF Kafwimbi of the Iwa and Namwanga people of Isoka district has urged farmers to be patriotic and stop selling maize to neighbouring countries.

The traditional leader said farmers should instead contribute to the country’s food security by selling their maize to Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Chief Kafwimbi said this when Neria’s Investments Limited general manager Martin Chaikatisha called on him yesterday.

“I’m not happy with what some farmers do. Instead of prioritising the country’s food security, they take maize to our neighbours while some Zambians remain hungry. We need to benefit from our sweat. It is our responsibility to make sure the country is food-secure,” he said.

Chief Kafwimbi said farmers need to understand that FRA stocks maize which is later given to Zambians in case of disasters or