Stop alarming mealie meal statements, orders Wina

STEVEN MVULA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka, Kitwe

AALL statements about the country’s food security will only be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture or the chief government spokesperson following conflicting reports by some people, Acting President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says misleading statements by some media houses and members of the public have largely contributed to the instability and panic-buying of mealie meal.

She said statements on smuggling of maize and mealie-meal will also only be made by the defence and security wings.