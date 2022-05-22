Stolen baby’s father speaks out

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

FATHER of the baby which was sold to a woman after her own baby died at University Teaching Hospital (UTH), Elias Chizonde, has finally spoken out after weeks of being in trauma because of the incident. Mr Chizonde said he could not give any comment on the issue earlier because he was in shock, saying he has never in his life witnessed a human being sold at K3,500.

On April 29, two Lusaka women had given birth to a baby boy and girl, respectively, at the UTH. When Precious Nkunika, a grieving mother, discovered that her baby girl had died, she allegedly mooted the idea of ‘replacing it’ with the help of maternity ward maids. She allegedly paid them the money in exchange for CLICK TO READ MORE